VIENNA The European Central Bank can act again if necessary to keep inflation in the euro zone on target, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said in a radio interview aired on Tuesday.

The ECB unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent earlier this month after euro zone inflation slowed sharply to 0.7 percent in October - a far cry from the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

"If the situation in inflation requires it, we can act again and one of the possible measures would be to use the so-called negative deposit rate," Asmussen told Austrian radio station ORF in an interview.

The deposit rate is currently at zero and cutting it further would mean banks would have to start paying to park their funds at the ECB overnight.

Asmussen said he would be "very, very careful" about deploying this tool, but he also did not want to rule it out completely.

For now, he said the risks to price stability were balanced and there was no risk of deflation in the euro zone.

It was still too early for the ECB to unwind its loose monetary policy, because the euro zone was in a different phase of economic cycle compared with, for example, the United States.

"Our monetary policy will remain expansionary for as long as needed," Asmussen said.

