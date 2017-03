Executive Board Member of the European Central Bank (ECB), Jorg Asmussen speaks during the annual meeting of the German business newspaper Handelsblatt in Frankfurt September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS European Union finance ministers are unlikely to reach a final agreement on Tuesday on how to close down failing euro zone banks and how to finance that, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said.

"We would not expect to reach a final agreement today," he told reporters on entering the meeting.

"I have already pencilled in another Ecofin before the EU summit," he said referring to the meeting of EU leaders schedule for Dec 19-20.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Barbara Lewis)