WASHINGTON The Spanish government damaged itself with communications errors on fiscal measures that raised doubts in financial markets, a top European Central Bank official said on Friday.

"In the Spanish case the shift in market sentiment is a result of poor communication on deficit targets and delays in announcing the budget," Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Asmussen said Spain could regain credibility with labour market reforms and by reining in its budget deficit.

"In our view, strong public finances are a pre-condition for sustainable growth," he said. "We see fiscal consolidation as supporting growth, because it creates confidence effects that will support consumption and investment."

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)