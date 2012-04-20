Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON The Spanish government damaged itself with communications errors on fiscal measures that raised doubts in financial markets, a top European Central Bank official said on Friday.
"In the Spanish case the shift in market sentiment is a result of poor communication on deficit targets and delays in announcing the budget," Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Asmussen said Spain could regain credibility with labour market reforms and by reining in its budget deficit.
"In our view, strong public finances are a pre-condition for sustainable growth," he said. "We see fiscal consolidation as supporting growth, because it creates confidence effects that will support consumption and investment."
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.