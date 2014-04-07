BRUSSELS The European Central Bank's statues make clear it is allowed to buy and sell securities, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday, suggesting he sees no legal obstacles to the bank embarking on asset purchases.

Last week, the ECB opened the door to turning on its money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and keep inflation from staying too low.

"In our statutes ... it is stated that buying and selling securities is part of our tool kit," Constancio told the European Parliament.

"So we have to consider if indeed the risks to price stability - because that's the primary thing - are really in danger," he added

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Eva Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel)