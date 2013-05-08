AACHEN, Germany The European Central Bank will not subsidise markets with asset purchases, ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

The ECB said last week it had set up a task force with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to assess ways to unblock lending to SMEs, for example by promoting a market for asset-backed securities (ABS) based on SME loans.

German newspaper Die Welt, citing a central bank source, reported in its Wednesday edition that a majority of ECB Governing Council members seemed to be in favour of the central bank buying ABSs itself.

"We will not subsidise markets, we will not overtake markets, that is not the task of monetary policy," Mersch said, adding that he is more sceptical about buying assets than ECB lending operations.

"We will be sure not to overstep our mandate," he said in a panel discussion in the northern German town of Aachen.

The ECB's mandate is to deliver price stability, which it defines as an inflation rate of close to but below 2 percent. Euro zone inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in April.

