FRANKFURT There is no shortage of securities for the European Central Bank to buy if it decides to embark on an asset-purchase programme to tackle low inflation, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer told CNBC.

"If we want to go to buying securities, which is really the heart of QE (quantitative easing), then of course we have to take all sorts of securities, we can buy private ones. We can buy also sovereign securities," Noyer said.

"It's absolutely possible to intervene on the secondary market (for sovereign bonds)," he added.

