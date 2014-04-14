Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT There is no shortage of securities for the European Central Bank to buy if it decides to embark on an asset-purchase programme to tackle low inflation, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer told CNBC.
"If we want to go to buying securities, which is really the heart of QE (quantitative easing), then of course we have to take all sorts of securities, we can buy private ones. We can buy also sovereign securities," Noyer said.
"It's absolutely possible to intervene on the secondary market (for sovereign bonds)," he added.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.