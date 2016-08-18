The map of Europe is depicted on a twenty euro banknote in this photo illustration taken in Athens, Greece May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

FRANKFURT The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed for a second straight month in June, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

After accounting for the number of working days and seasonal effects, the currency bloc recorded a surplus of 28.2 billion euros (24.4 billion pounds) in June from 31.8 billion euros in May and 36.5 billion euros in April, the data showed.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)