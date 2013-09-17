PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 17 national central banks shrank by 6.547 billion euros ($8.74 billion) to 2.350 trillion euros in the week ending September 13, the ECB said on Tuesday.
The balance sheet hit its lowest since late 2011, before the ECB injected more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans into the financial system.
Gold holdings remained unchanged at 319.969 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.1 billion euros to 212 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7489 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors bet on an interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.