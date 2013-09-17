FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 17 national central banks shrank by 6.547 billion euros ($8.74 billion) to 2.350 trillion euros in the week ending September 13, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet hit its lowest since late 2011, before the ECB injected more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans into the financial system.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 319.969 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.1 billion euros to 212 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7489 euros)

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)