German riot police stand in front of the euro sign landmark outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a demonstration by the euro critic's party 'Alternative fuer Deutschland' (Alternative for Germany) prior to the ECB's monthly press conference in... REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 17 national central banks shrank by 3.536 billion euros (2.98 billion pounds) to 2.347 trillion euros in the week ending September 20, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet hit its lowest since late 2011, before the ECB injected more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans into the financial system.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 319.969 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 0.1 billion euros to 212.1 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7412 euros)

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)