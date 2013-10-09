FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 17 national central banks increased by 28.392 billion euros to 2.351 trillion euros in the week ending October 4 after a quarterly revaluation, the ECB said on Wednesday.

On a weekly comparison, the ECB's balance sheet decreased by 15.856 billion euros based on transactions, but taking into account the end of quarter revaluation of gold, foreign exchange, securities holdings and financial instruments at market rates and prices, the balance sheet grew.

Gold holdings rose by around 23.9 billion euros reflecting the quarterly revaluation exercise. One central bank sold 109 million euros worth of gold, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 5 billion euros to 207.1 billion, the ECB added.

