The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks shrank by 4.235 billion euros ($5.73 billion) to 2.217 trillion last week, after banks took fewer funds in the ECB's main refinancing operation, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Gold holdings of euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 303.157 billion euros, the ECB said.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks stayed at 207.3 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7397 euros)

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)