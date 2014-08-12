A huge euro logo is pictured next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) before the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks contracted by 34.425 billion euros ($45.95 billion) to 2.025 trillion euros in the week that ended on Aug. 8, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The decrease came as banks took less funding in the ECB's main refinancing operation and repaid long-term loans to the central bank.

Gold reserves were unchanged at 334.432 billion euros. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.1 billion euros to 213.3 billion euros, the ECB added.

