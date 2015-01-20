The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks fell to 2.158 trillion euros (1.65 trillion pounds) in the week to Jan. 16, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB balance sheet decreased by 10.600 billion euros from the previous week as banks repaid long-term loans taken at the height of the euro zone crisis.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros -- to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to offer banks longer-term loans and is also buying covered bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS). The bank has signalled it is willing to do more if needed.

The bank holds its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, and expectations are high that it could announce a sovereign bond buying programme as early as then.

The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged at 343.867 billion euros.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 0.3 billion euros to 241.7 billion euros, the ECB said.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel)