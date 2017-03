The famous skyline with its banking district (L) and the new headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB, C) is pictured in Frankfurt early evening April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks rose by 11.660 billion euros (9 billion pounds) to 2.428 trillion euros in the week to June 5, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB is rolling out a scheme to buy government bonds and other assets known as "quantitative easing" to pump 1 trillion euros into the economy in order to lift inflation towards its target of just below 2 percent.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell)