FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks reached 2.053 trillion euros (1.61 trillion pounds) in the week of Oct. 3, the ECB said on Wednesday.

The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, was 10 billion euros less than the previous week. Accounting for a quarter-end adjustment, it was 25.6 billion euros higher.

The ECB aims to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 - when it topped 3 trillion euros. It wants to get there with the help of the new longer-term loans and purchases of asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

Gold reserves were unchanged at 334.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet)