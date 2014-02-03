FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will comb through the balance sheets of the euro zone's top 128 lenders over the next couple of months in an attempt clear out bad assets and outdated risk models before it becomes their supervisor from November.
The ECB has identified the following banks with material trading book exposures that will be subject to a more specifically tailored asset-quality review (AQR) of the trading book.
Below the list of banks is the timeline for data collection.
Belgium
Belfius Banque SA
Dexia NV8
KBC Group NV
Finland
Nordea Bank Finland Abp
France
BNP Paribas
Groupe BPCE
Groupe Credit Agricole
Groupe Credit Mutuel
HSBC France
Societe Generale
Germany
Bayerische Landesbank
Commerzbank AG
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Deutsche Bank AG
DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
HSH Nordbank AG
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Ireland
Merrill Lynch International Bank Limited
Italy
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.
UniCredit S.p.A.
Netherlands
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.
ING Bank N.V.
The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.
Spain
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
Timeline for further data collections:
AQR trading book review
February 7 - deadline for submission of data to the ECB
Loan tapes
January 7 - deadline for comments on first field test
January 27 - deadline for comments on second field test
February 14 - loan tape collection launched
March 14 - deadline for completion of loan tapes
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)