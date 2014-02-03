FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will comb through the balance sheets of the euro zone's top 128 lenders over the next couple of months in an attempt clear out bad assets and outdated risk models before it becomes their supervisor from November.

The ECB has identified the following banks with material trading book exposures that will be subject to a more specifically tailored asset-quality review (AQR) of the trading book.

Below the list of banks is the timeline for data collection.

Belgium

Belfius Banque SA

Dexia NV8

KBC Group NV

Finland

Nordea Bank Finland Abp

France

BNP Paribas

Groupe BPCE

Groupe Credit Agricole

Groupe Credit Mutuel

HSBC France

Societe Generale

Germany

Bayerische Landesbank

Commerzbank AG

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Deutsche Bank AG

DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank

HSH Nordbank AG

Hypo Real Estate Holding AG

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Ireland

Merrill Lynch International Bank Limited

Italy

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.

UniCredit S.p.A.

Netherlands

Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.

ING Bank N.V.

The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.

Spain

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Timeline for further data collections:

AQR trading book review

February 7 - deadline for submission of data to the ECB

Loan tapes

January 7 - deadline for comments on first field test

January 27 - deadline for comments on second field test

February 14 - loan tape collection launched

March 14 - deadline for completion of loan tapes

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)