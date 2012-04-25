FRANKFURT Banks expect to stop making it harder overall for companies to borrow in the coming months, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday in its first lending survey to account for the full weight of the trillion euros it has pumped out to support the sector.

The survey also showed fewer banks tightened their lending rules in the first three months of the year than in the previous quarter.

"The results of our bank lending survey ... are actually encouraging," ECB President Mario Draghi said.

"Supply constraints ... have now decreased considerably. Now we are left with the other big problem, namely ... we see demand still very, very weak."

The quarterly Bank Lending Survey said only a net 2 percent of the euro zone banks that took part expect to tighten the criteria firms must meet to borrow in the second quarter of this year.

But the survey also showed demand for loans by both firms and households fell considerably in the first three months of the year, although banks expect corporate loan demand to rise in the second quarter.

The survey, which was conducted between March 23 and April 5, is the first to fully take into account the 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) the ECB injected into the banking system in two tranches in December and February, and will ease the worst fears of an impending credit crunch.

"Today's BLS shows that the worst phase of the crisis for the euro zone banking sector may be over, and confirms that the ECB's bold unconventional measures significantly reduced the risk of a credit crunch," Unicredit economist Marco Valli said in a note to investors.

But analysts also noted the survey was carried out during a lull in tensions in the euro sovereign debt crisis.

"The survey came at a time when things looked slightly better than now," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said, referring to renewed debt strains especially in Spain.

The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April, dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon.

In signs of reduced anxiety about lending, the ECB said a net 9 percent of banks had tightened lending rules to firms in the first quarter of the year compared with the net 35 percent that tightened in the fourth quarter of last year.

A net 7 percent of participating banks expect firms' demand for loans to rise in the second quarter, compared with the 30 percent that reported weaker demand in the past 3 months.

"One positive thing is the expected increase in demand by companies," ING's Brzeski said.

Demand for mortgages, however, is expected to continue falling, with a net 12 percent of banks seeing less demand for home loans in the April to June period.

Last month, ECB data showed that banks cut lending to euro zone companies in February. However, that data did not show whether the drop was due to supply or demand.

Banks also said their access to retail and wholesale funding had improved in the wake of the ECB's cash injections.

"Improvements were reported across all funding categories but particularly for debt securities and money markets," it said.

"These developments attest to a substantial positive impact of the two three-year LTROs on banks' funding conditions."

Similarly, sovereign debt market tensions had a clearly smaller impact on bank funding conditions.

Q1 Q4

- Loans to businesses

Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 9 35

Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -30 -5

Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 2 25

Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 7 -21

- Mortgage loans to households

Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 17 29

Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -43 -27

Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 7 24

Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -12 -44

The survey of 131 banks was conducted from March 23 to April 5.

($1 = 0.7574 euros)

