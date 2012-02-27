FRANKFURT Firms and consumers continued to pull their money out of Greek banks at a rapid rate in January, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, in a sign of waning trust in the country's banking system.

Private sector deposits in Greek banks fell by almost 3 percent in January, the second fastest drop since the financial crisis began and pushing the total level of deposits down to 174.9 billion euros (147.9 billion pounds), the lowest level since November 2006.

Bank deposits are now about 28 percent below their all time peak in December 2009.

The drop reflects uncertainty about what would happen to money held in banks were Greece ever to leave the euro and also a draw down in savings as Greeks struggle to stay afloat financially during the crisis.

Private-sector deposits in Portugal and other countries in the middle of the debt crisis fared much better, however. In Portugal, they increased fractionally, to 233.2 billion. Deposits fell slightly in Italy, Ireland and Spain.

With the exception of Portugal, there has been a steady decline in the amount of money parked in banks in all peripheral countries in the last year and even longer in Greece and Ireland.

Large-scale losses of deposits create a major headache for banks, which have to either find alternative funding sources to replenish their capital buffers or else scale down their businesses to cope on the smaller rations.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones; editing by Anna Willard)