The European Central Bank on Tuesday released the guidelines for its review of balance sheets at the euro zone's 128 largest banks, which it plans to complete in October.

The 285-page manual for the asset quality review lays out standards for national supervisors and auditors to apply when they take a closer look at the banks' loan books between now and August, checking an average of 1,250 credit files per bank.

The exercise will cover 3.72 trillion euros ($5.16 trillion) of risk-weighted assets.

Here are some of the key details from the manual:

DEFINITION OF NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE, IMPAIRMENT

A simplified version of the European Banking Authority's definition of non-performing loans will be used to include:

* Every material exposure that is 90 days past-due, even if it is not recognised as defaulted or impaired.

* Every exposure defined as impaired under national accounting rules or international accounting standards.

* Every exposure that is in default according to the EU-wide Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) standards.

* For banks that carry out retail lending, a single borrower could have a non-performing loan (a mortgage, for example) and a performing one (such as a credit card).

* For non-retail banks, such as investment banks, non-performing exposures (NPE) are defined at debtor level. This means that once a borrower has one non-performing account, all that borrower's accounts are classified as non-performing.

IMPAIRMENT TRIGGERS

The ECB gave some examples of possible impairment triggers, but it emphasised that these were not exhaustive:

* A corporate borrower is given a CCC, or junk, credit rating.

* Loans were advanced on "clearly uncommercial terms", meaning the interest rate was too low.

* The equity in a corporate borrower's company halved (or fell by more than that) in the past year because of losses.

* A corporate borrower has requested emergency funding.

COLLATERAL VALUATIONS

* Collateral values will be updated by a third-party expert who will carry out independent valuations if a bank's estimate is more than a year out of date.

HARD-TO-VALUE ASSETS

* Of the 128 banks, 29 banks with significant exposure to trading books and Level 3 assets - a grouping that includes derivatives and foreclosed real estate holdings - will have these assets examined in detail.

* Non-derivative assets will be revalued externally. If a bank is found to have overvalued the assets, the difference will be deducted from the bank's capital. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros)

