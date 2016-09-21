Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
HELSINKI New Basel III banking rules are not expected to raise banks' capital requirements significantly, the European Central Bank's banking supervisor Daniele Nouy told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat in an interview published on Wednesday.
The ECB expects the new Basel regulations to be finished by the end of this year, Nouy said.
"Uncertainty is the worst thing for banks. It is very difficult for them to think about their business models, as long as the capital requirements are unclear. We also expect, that capital requirements will not rise significantly from the current level," Nouy said.
The Basel Committee made up of regulators from nearly 30 countries has come under intense pressure from the banking industry and European governments to rein in the reforms it is now completing.
The Basel III rules, which are aimed at making the global banking system more resilient following the 2008 financial crisis, include forcing banks to hold more and different types of capital to insulate themselves during downturns.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.