ROME The Bank of Italy would welcome any solution which strengthened Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI), including a merger, after European bank stress checks showed a 2.1 billion euro (1.65 billion pounds) capital shortfall at the troubled lender, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Sunday.

"We would be extremely happy with any situation, any outcome which would make the bank stronger," Fabio Panetta, a member of the Bank of Italy board, told a news conference, when asked about the prospect that Monte dei Paschi could merge with another bank.

He added that it would be up to the board of Monte dei Paschi to decide its best course of action.

He said the overall 2.9 billion euros (2.28 billion pounds) required by Monte dei Paschi and Carige (CRGI.MI), the two Italian banks which came up with a capital shortfall, would not require state aid to fill the gap.

However he noted that Italy, which has been in and out of recession since the start of the financial crisis in 2008, needed to return to economic growth to maintain a solid financial system in the long term.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Alessandra Galloni, editing by Isla Binnie)