FRANKFURT Banks will return 2.095 billion euros (1.81 billion pounds) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the central bank's decision to issue 'forward guidance' was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.

"The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates at 0.5 percent.

The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.

Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said and 8 banks would repay 2.095 billion euros from the second LTRO on July 10. No banks will pay back funds from the first LTRO.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 3 billion euros next week. <ID:L3N0F72MB>

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)