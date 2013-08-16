The euro currency sign sculpture with a damaged star stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) prior to the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Banks will return 654 million euros (£553.7 million) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.

The amount marks the second lowest weekly return since banks started paying back the funds voluntarily in late January.

ECB President Mario Draghi confirmed the central bank's newly introduced 'forward guidance' at its August 1 policy meeting, saying interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.

The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.

Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 204 million euros from the first LTRO on August 21 and three banks will pay back 450 million euros from the second LTRO.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 1.1 billion euros next week.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)