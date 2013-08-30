A gardener mows the lawn next to the construction site for the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Banks' early repayments of crisis loans to the European Central Bank jumped to 4.645 billion euros (3.96 billion pounds) on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week.

The ECB does not reveal which banks decided to return the funds early nor does it give any reasons.

Banks had reduced their paybacks over recent weeks after ECB President Mario Draghi confirmed the central bank's newly introduced 'forward guidance' at its August 1 policy meeting, saying interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.

The ECB has also promised banks it would hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.

Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said 1 bank would repay 100 million euros from the first LTRO on September 4 and 5 banks will pay back 4.545 billion euros from the second LTRO.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return one billion euros next week.

