FRANKFURT A senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday she was hopeful that an agreement on new global banking rules would be reached as a meeting of the Basel Committee of bank regulators got underway.

"Everyone recognises the importance of global standards," Julie Dickson told an audience in Frankfurt.

"It (the Basel Committee) has a track record of getting an agreement," Dickson said, adding she was "hopeful" this would happen again this time.

The two-day meeting of the Basel Committee was due to start on Monday in Chile.

