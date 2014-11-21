LONDON The European Central Bank (ECB) wants flexibility in how it applies planned EU rules to isolate high-risk trading at big banks, to avoid harming financing for the economy, it said on Friday.

The ECB's opinion will carry clout because from this month, it became the supervisor for the euro zone's top banks.

The bloc's executive European Commission has proposed measures to keep separate proprietary trading or banks taking bets on markets with their own money and core banking activities including accounts held by customers. The aim is to make sure deposits are safe and that "too big to fail" banks can be wound down easily when things go wrong.

But banks say the proposal, awaiting approval by the European Parliament and EU states, could snare market-making, which provides a venue for buyers and sellers to transact shares, bonds or other securities.

Under the EU plan, if trading volumes hit a certain level then the activity would have to be separated. The ECB said on its website that this could impact market making activities that are crucial to financing the economy.

"The ECB considers it important to sufficiently preserve the market-making activities of banks in order to maintain or increase asset and market liquidity, moderate price volatility and increase security markets' resilience to shocks," it said.

"Therefore, supervisors need flexibility beyond the set thresholds in order to apply their judgement, mindful of broader regulatory interactions and consequences for the financial system as a whole," it added.

A similar measure in the United States, known as the Volcker Rule, also found it hard to draw a line between market-making and proprietary trading.

Michael Lever, a director at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a banking lobby, welcomed the ECB's call for flexibility.

"This is at the heart of AFME's concerns about the European Commission's proposal. We fully agree with the ECB's view that it is important to maintain the ability of banks to carry on such activities without their having to be ring-fenced," Lever said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)