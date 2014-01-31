FRANKFURT Banks will return 468 million euros (385 million pounds) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, well below expectations and slowing the drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system to a trickle.

The amount banks will repay on February 5 is far less than this week's repayments of 3.699 billion euros and less than one-fifth of the 2.5 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.

ECB President Mario Draghi has pointed to the possibility of some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for the assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set aside sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books.

Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer-term context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the banking system would be stronger and more transparent.

The repayments have slowed this year, easing a drain in excess liquidity and keeping the upward pressure on bank-to-bank lending rates under control at a time when the euro zone recovery is slowly beginning to take hold.

Excess liquidity, or cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations, stood at 158 billion euros on Friday.

Although the connection between money market rates and excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi has stressed that the ECB would monitor developments closely and is ready to consider all available instruments.

On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 250 million euros from the first LTRO on February 5, and three banks would pay back 218 million from the second LTRO.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)