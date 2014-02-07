FRANKFURT Banks will return 1.775 billion euros (1.47 billion pounds) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, above expectations and accelerating the drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.

The amount banks will repay on February 12 is more than this week's repayments of 468 million euros and also beat the 1.0 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.

Already in the run up to the asset-quality review (AQR) ECB President Mario Draghi said banks had shed assets, in some cases significantly, which would curb lending in the short term, but make the banking system stronger in the long term.

There was no specific mention of another round of crisis loans at Thursday policy meeting, although Draghi said the governing council had a broad discussion on all options.

On Friday, the ECB said 2 banks would repay 525 million euros from the first LTRO on February 12, and 2 banks would pay back 1.25 billion from the second LTRO.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)