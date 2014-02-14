FRANKFURT Banks will return 1.020 billion euros (832.08 million pounds) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, less than expected, slowing the drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.

The amount banks will repay on February 19 is less than this week's repayments of 1.8 billion euros and below the 2.0 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. <ECB/REFI>

The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a credit crunch accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for ECB health checks this year.

Already in the run up to the so-called asset-quality review banks shed assets, such as loans, and ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure warned of another wave of deleveraging once results were known.

With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, the amount of excess liquidity, the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, is falling.

It stood at 146 billion euros on Friday, far below its peak at around 800 billion euros in early 2012.

Coeure said market participants were learning to adapt to such an environment, "learning their way back to normality".

On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 790 million euros from the first LTRO on February 19, and three banks would pay back 230 million from the second LTRO.

