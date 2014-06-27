Workers maintain the huge Euro logo next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Banks will return 4.48 billion euros (3.60 billion pounds) in long-term loans to the ECB next week, after the central bank started to charge for holding banks' excess cash overnight and promised more long-term loans.

The amount that banks will repay on July 2 is less than this week's crisis-loan repayments of 12.618 billion euros and missed the 6 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. [ECB/REFI]

The ECB cut interest rates this month to record lows - the deposit rate is now below zero - and took several steps to boost lending to euro zone companies. It also pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of a Japan-like deflation.

The measures include a new 400 billion-euro four-year loan scheme, for which details still need to be decided. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told MNI last week the details should come out in July or August.

Meanwhile, banks continue to repay the funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012. They are getting into shape for a Europe-wide banking stress test which, over the next couple of weeks, will check how they would hold up if they suffered various shocks.

On Friday, the ECB said one bank would repay 30 million euros from the first of those LTROs on July 2 and four banks would pay back 4.45 billion from the second LTRO.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)

First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208

June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035

July 5, 2013 0 2.095

July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702

July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200

July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451

Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333

Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200

Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450

Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205

Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545

Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200

Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375

Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260

Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622

Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065

Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250

Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094

Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311

Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363

Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857

Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431

Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815

Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130

Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932

Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330

Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675

Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586

Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359

Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202

Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218

Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250

Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230

Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345

Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502

March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268

March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080

March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498

March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383

April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352

April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880

April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754

April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179

May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450

May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756

May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150

May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854

May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240

June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924

June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020

June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318

June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of June 26 ECB39

124.151 284.629

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Larry King)