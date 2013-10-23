Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Wednesday the following 128 banks would be included in the upcoming asset-quality review of the common currency bloc's top banks.
AUSTRIA
BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse AG
Erste Group Bank AG
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich AG
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien AG
Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-AG with credit institutions affiliated according to Article 10 of the CRR
BELGIUM
AXA Bank Europe SA
Belfius Banque SA
Dexia NV
Investar (Holding of Argenta Bank- en Verzekeringsgroep)
KBC Group NV
The Bank of New York Mellon SA
CYPRUS
Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd
Co-operative Central Bank Ltd
Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd
Russian Commercial Bank (Cyprus) Ltd
GERMANY
Aareal Bank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
Commerzbank AG
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG
Deutsche Bank AG
DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
HASPA Finanzholding
HSH Nordbank AG
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Landesbank Berlin Holding AG
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG
Norddeutsche Landesbank-Girozentrale
NRW.Bank
SEB AG
Volkswagen Financial Services AG
WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank
Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (W&W AG) (Holding of Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank and Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG)
ESTONIA
AS DNB Bank
AS SEB Pank
Swedbank AS
SPAIN
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A.
Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.
Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.
Banco Santander, S.A.
Bankinter, S.A.
Caja de Ahorros y M.P. de Zaragoza, Aragon y Rioja
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona
Caja Espana de Inversiones, Salamanca y Soria, CAMP
Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Crédito
Catalunya Banc, S.A.
Kutxabank, S.A.
Liberbank, S.A.
MPCA Ronda, Cadiz, Almeria, Malaga, Antequera y Jaen
NCG Banco, S.A.
FINLAND
Danske Bank Oyj
Nordea Bank Finland Abp
OP-Pohjola Group
FRANCE
Banque Centrale de Compensation (LCH Clearnet)
Banque PSA Finance
BNP Paribas
C.R.H. - Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat
Groupe BPCE
Groupe Credit Agricole
Groupe Credit Mutuel
HSBC France
La Banque Postale
BPI France (Banque Publique d'Investissement)
RCI Banque
Societe de Financement Local
Societe Generale
GREECE
Alpha Bank, S.A.
Eurobank Ergasias, S.A.
National Bank of Greece, S.A.
Piraeus Bank, S.A.
IRELAND
Allied Irish Banks plc
Merrill Lynch International Bank Limited
Permanent tsb plc.
The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited
ITALY
Banca Carige S.P.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese, Società Cooperativa
Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna - Societa Cooperativa
Banca Popolare Di Milano - Societa Cooperativa A Responsabilita Limitata
Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Società Cooperativa per Azioni
Banca Popolare di Vicenza - Società Cooperativa per Azioni
Banco Popolare - Societa Cooperativa
Credito Emiliano S.p.A.
Iccrea Holding S.p.A
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.
UniCredit S.p.A.
Unione Di Banche Italiane Società Cooperativa Per Azioni
Veneto Banca S.C.P.A.
LUXEMBOURG
Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat, Luxembourg
Clearstream Banking S.A.
Precision Capital S.A. (Holding of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and KBL European Private Bankers S.A.)
RBC Investor Services Bank S.A.
State Street Bank Luxembourg S.A.
UBS (Luxembourg) S.A.
LATVIA
ABLV Bank, AS
AS SEB banka
Swedbank
MALTA
Bank of Valletta plc
HSBC Bank Malta plc
NETHERLANDS
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.
ING Bank N.V.
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.
SNS Bank N.V.
PORTUGAL
Banco BPI, SA
Banco Comercial Portugues, SA
Caixa Geral de Depositos, SA
Espirito Santo Financial Group, SA
SLOVENIA
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d.
Nova Ljubljanska banka d. d., Ljubljana
SID - Slovenska izvozna in razvojna banka, d.d., Ljubljana
Cases in which one or several of the three most significant credit institutions in a participating Member State are subsidiaries of banking groups already included in the sample:
SLOVAKIA
Slovenska sporitelna, a.s.
Vseobecna uverova banka, a.s.
Tatra banka, a.s.
MALTA
Deutsche Bank (Malta) Ltd
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.