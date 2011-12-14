FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's decision on whether to increase its government bond purchases will depend on market conditions going forward, ECB Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi told a German newspaper in an interview.

He also said the outcome of last week's European Union summit, at which leaders agreed to strengthen budget discipline in the euro zone, was important but was not enough to halt the debt crisis now in its third year.

Bini Smaghi told Die Zeit in an interview to be published on Thursday that the central bank would continue to use its bond buying programme, officially called the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), to achieve its prime target of price stability.

Asked whether the ECB could step up its buying, Bini Smaghi said: "This is a decision that has to be taken on the basis of circumstances."

"There are no doubts that in the current crisis markets are dysfunctional. The central bank cannot ignore this. This is why we have implemented the SMP," said Bini Smaghi, who will be replaced on the ECB's influential six-man board by Frenchman Benoit Coeure at the start of next year.

The bond-buying programme has been a divisive issue for the ECB and is widely seen as the reason behind Executive Board member Juergen Stark's decision to step down at the end of the year. Former Bundesbank President Axel Weber quit the ECB in protest at the programme earlier this year.

In his first comments on the ECB's key monetary policy issues since being nominated in November, Coeure told European lawmakers on Monday that the ECB had to be prepared to increase its bond purchases if necessary but only in full independence.

Bini Smaghi also took a thinly-disguised swipe at Weber for publically criticising the purchases.

"If any problem has emerged in the past, it is because some Governing Council members have inappropriately publicly voiced their position on specific issues as if they were representing the views of their own country. This is the type of behaviour which undermined the independence of the ECB," he said.

The ECB cut rates to a record low 1.0 percent last week and decided to offer banks ultra-long three-year financing and ease rules on the collateral it requires from banks to tap its funds.

Bini Smaghi said the ECB's non-standard liquidity measures -- which have seen the bank pump more than half a trillion euros into the banking system -- were not inflationary, as banks were stocking up on liquidity for precautionary reasons rather than to make profits.

"Investors want to hold liquidity because they are afraid of the future. The liquidity in other words is not used to buy goods and services, but for precautionary reasons, and therefore it is not inflationary."

"If the central bank does not provide this liquidity, banks sell their assets and this depresses the economy further, making it more difficult to achieve price stability," he told Die Zeit.

To tackle the euro zone's debt crisis European Union leaders agreed at a summit last week to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone and to lend up to 200 billion euros (168 billion pounds) to the IMF to help it aid euro zone strugglers.

Bini Smaghi said the measures still did not go far enough. "The summit addresses the fiscal issues. This is important but not sufficient," he was quoted as saying.

Looking back at previous summit outcomes, he added: "Each decision was taken late and under the pressure of the markets, thus exposing the system to new weaknesses. This might be the case also for the latest package, especially if the implementation is not rapid."

With regards to Italy, Bini Smaghi said the country "can, and it must" save itself. "Markets are very impatient and the longer the interest rate stays high the more difficult it is to regain confidence. Markets need to be convinced quickly," he said.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)