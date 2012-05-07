European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi adjusts his earphones during a news conference following an ECB meeting in Barcelona May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its bond purchase programme in hibernation for the eighth week in a row last week, highlighting the bank's resistance to reactivating the plan despite the Spanish government's high financing costs.

A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the start of the year allowed the ECB to all but shut down its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in February, but with tensions higher again focus is returning to the programme.

Spanish 10-year bond yields topped 6 percent last month but have came down to about 5.8 percent since.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the programme remains in place but it is up to governments to bring their own financing costs under control by implementing structural reforms.

The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data ECBSMP=ECBF).

The ECB will hold its so-called 'sterilisation' tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday.

Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case market tensions re-emerge.

There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under intense pressure.

A recent Reuters poll showed that three quarters of the 60 participating economists expect the ECB to restart its bond purchase programme in the next three months. However, in a separate poll, a slight majority of money market traders believe the ECB will stick with its resistance to buying more bonds.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)