BRATISLAVA It would be ideal for the European Central Bank not to use its new bond-purchase programme at all, ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Wednesday.

The ECB has yet to buy any bonds with the new programme - dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

Makuch said the plan, together with other non-standard policy measures, formed a sufficient toolkit for the ECB at the moment. Other non-standard measures have included the provision of 3-year liquidity to banks.

"It would be ideal if we didn't need to use it, the OMT, at all," Makuch told a business conference in Bratislava.

"Currently it (the OMT), together with many other non-standard measures, is considered by us as a sufficient toolbox - for now. We need to see the impact."

