NICOSIA Individual European Central Bankers should not commit the bank to using its bond-buying programme, ECB policymaker Athanasios Orphanides said on Thursday, taking a swipe at the man who runs the plan a day after he said it was still a policy option.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, said on Wednesday the bank still had the Securities Market Programme (SMP) in place allowing it to purchase debt of euro zone nations, should the need arise.

Coeure's comments fed market expectations that the ECB could reactivate the SMP to counter a rise in Spanish bond yields.

Asked whether the ECB plans to implement the programme for Spain, Athanasios Orphanides said: "My view is that it's not right to bind the ECB in the policy decisions it takes."

"The bond-buy programme is a tool and the governing body of the ECB decides how it will be used," added Orphanides, whose job as Cyprus central bank chief allows him to sit on the ECB's 23-man Governing Council. "It's not right to run ahead of the decisions of the ECB Council."

Spain's bond yields are creeping up towards the psychologically key 6 percent level which, if broken, may raise concerns a door had been opened to 7 percent - a level beyond which debt servicing costs are widely deemed unsustainable.

Asked whether the ECB would reactivate its bond-buying activity, fellow ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo told reporters in Madrid later on Thursday: "The bond-buying programme is still live."

Gonzalez-Paramo, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, added that the ECB never discussed any such moves until after they had taken them.

The ECB left the bond-buying programme unused for the seventh time in eight weeks last week.

Orphanides' days at the ECB appear numbered after he lost his only ally last month in a hostile Cypriot government that will decide by April 30 if he gets reappointed.

Any reactivation of the bond-buy programme would meet strong resistance from Germany's powerful Bundesbank and other ECB policymakers from the euro zone's healthier "core" economies.

Last year, Bundesbank chief Axel Weber and another heavyweight German policymaker at the ECB, Juergen Stark, quit in protest at the SMP, which they view as financing governments.

(Reporting by George Psyllides: Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)