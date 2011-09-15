ROME European Central Bank policymaker Lorenzo Bini Smaghi on Thursday dismissed criticism of the bank's bond-buying programme as stemming from past anxieties that are now irrelevant, defending the plan from its German critics.

Bini Smaghi's comments highlight the deep divide at the central bank over the programme, which sources said was the reason behind German ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark's decision, announced last Friday, to quit his post.

Italian Bini Smaghi, who sits on the six-member board with Stark, said he did not think there was an indicator that showed ECB market interventions -- such as bond purchases -- had undermined the bank's ability to keep prices stable.

"So I regard many of the criticisms of the ECB to be the result of inadequate economic analysis, of insufficient knowledge of the crisis in which we find ourselves and of anxiety resulting from experiences in the distant past that are not relevant to the current situation," he said in the text of a speech for delivery in Rome.

The bond-buy plan has provoked concerns about inflation in Germany, which has memories of hyperinflation in the 1920s, when a wheelbarrow full of cash was needed to buy a loaf of bread.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday the ECB had burdened itself with "considerable risks" and these should be unwound, in a thinly veiled attack on the bond-buy plan.

The ECB embarked on the programme in May last year, and reactivated it last month after a 19-week pause, intervening to buy Italian and Spanish bonds after they appeared to be getting dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.

Weidmann and Stark, together with two other policymakers, opposed the decision to reactivate the plan.

Weidmann sits on the ECB's 23-member Governing Council, which comprises the six Executive Board members and the 17 euro zone national central bank chiefs. His predecessor, Axel Weber, resigned after disagreeing with the bond-buying programme.

LIMITS

Bini Smaghi was careful to add that central bank bond-buying should have limits.

"A central bank buying government securities non-stop might appear to be useful, especially for the public finance authority, but it merely postpones the problem and may create inflation," he said.

"A central bank that instead washes its hands of what is happening on the markets can be useful to others, perhaps for those who succeed in profiting from market instability, but it risks compromising the objective of price stability," he added.

The ECB only began buying again after writing to Italy, laying out demands for action on budget consolidation, although the exact terms of what it required have not been revealed.

ECB policymakers have since been concerned that by buying the bonds of Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- they are encouraging Rome to slacken off in efforts to shore up its finances, and they have been irritated by flip-flopping over austerity measures.

The ECB has purchased 143 billion euros worth of sovereign bonds from crisis-ridden countries, risking taking a hit should they default. It is also offering banks unlimited amounts of cash in its liquidity operations against collateral.

Turning to the idea of common euro zone bonds, seen by some policymakers as one possible way to help resolve the debt crisis, Bini Smaghi said these could carry risks:

"Without stringent constraints, the eurobonds risk favouring fiscal policies that, on average, are more expansionary, and a higher debt, whose cost is also shared among the more disciplined countries."

The ECB Governing Council is divided on joint bonds, with Portugal's central bank governor and his Belgian peer saying they should be considered, while Weidmann has said their risks outweigh the potential benefits.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday the EU executive will soon present options for the introduction of euro area bonds.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of joint euro zone bonds on Thursday as "absolutely wrong" and said restoring stability to the single currency bloc required a longer-term step-by-step approach.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Paul Carrel)