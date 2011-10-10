MILAN New powers that will let the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund buy debt in the market should allow the European Central Bank to stop using its bond-buying programme, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

The ECB's bond-buy plan led to the resignation this year of two heavyweight policymakers at the bank -- Germans Axel Weber and Juergen Stark -- and caused the most severe internal divisions over policy in the bank's 13-year history.

Hawks on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council think buying bonds risks fuelling inflation, encourages irresponsible spending by governments and compromises conservative monetary principles. Others see it as a tool needed to stem the euro zone crisis.

Intervention on bond markets by the beefed-up EFSF should allow the ECB to stop using its bond-buying programme, or Securities Markets Programme (SMP), though it is ongoing for now, said Constancio.

The ECB embarked on its bond-buy plan in May last year, and reactivated it in August this year after a 19-week pause, intervening to buy Italian and Spanish bonds after they appeared to be getting dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.

"If financial stability in those sectors will be restored, as it should through those government measures, then of course we will be in a different situation and we won't need to intervene though the SMP, but right now it is ongoing," Constancio told reporters in Milan.

ECB figures published last Monday showed the bank bought 3.795 billion euros worth of bonds between Sept 22-28, down from 3.95 billion the previous week and taking the controversial programme's total to 160.5 billion euros (139.3 billion pounds). The ECB releases figures on its bond-buying last week later on Monday.

Euro zone minnows Slovakia and Malta are the last member states holding up an agreement to strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) mandate needed to fight a sovereign debt crisis undermining Europe's banking sector, and which has already engulfed some of the bloc's core economies such as Italy and Spain.

Constancio said it is crucial that the EFSF provides support to bond issuance, for example in Italy and Spain.

"It would be less efficient to spend most of the funds available in the secondary market or in supporting banks capitalisation," he said.

"Capitalisation of banks is of course important but what is at the moment more important for the EFSF to do is to provide support to new bond issuance by, for instance, Italy or Spain."

He said it was primarily up to banks themselves to ensure they had sufficient capital. Should they not be able to do so, governments should step in, with the EFSF third in line to handle any recapitalisations.

Instability caused by the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone had reached new heights but there was more than enough collateral in the European banking system to obtain sufficient liquidity, though its distribution is not even.

Some countries' banks do not have sufficient collateral, Constancio said, though this was not the case in Italy -- the euro zone's third biggest economy after Germany and France.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Anna Willard)