FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its government bond purchase programme in 'deep sleep' mode for a 17th straight week last week, shrugging off renewed pressure on Spain and Italy as the feel-good factor from the latest euro crisis deal fizzled out.

The ECB has barely used its Securities Markets Programme this year despite a severe intensification of the debt crisis, which has now seen Spain and Cyprus become the fourth and fifth of the euro zone's 17 countries to require bailouts.

Having briefly subsided in the afterglow of euro zone leaders' promises to use joint money to bolster banks and buy government bonds, Spain and Italy's borrowing costs are now back up to pre-summit levels.

Despite last week's lack of purchases a quarterly revaluation of its bonds nudged the programme's total value up 1 billion euros to 211.5 billion euros. As usual it will take deposits from banks on Tuesday to counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them fuelling inflation.

Focus is firmly back on the central bank and its ability to calm the crisis. Last week it cut euro zone interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent but remained adamant that measures such as its bond purchases would not be used in the heavy handed way many politicians would like.

Dutch ECB member Klaas Knot said last week the controversial programme would remain in a "deep sleep", a message backed up by ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, who said the responsibility was now that of the euro zone's ESM bailout fund.

Hopes of the ECB providing support via the back door were also dashed after ECB President Mario Draghi said that allowing the bailout fund to boost its firepower by borrowing from the ECB would overstep the central bank's mandate.

RESISTANCE

The ECB introduced the SMP back in May 2010 when Greece's debt problems first came to a head.

Under the programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy government bonds second hand on the secondary market from banks and other bond holders, a tactic that allows it to avoid claims it is directly financing governments.

The ECB also does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases, but euro zone sources say it has spent about 40 billion euros on Greek debt and concentrated on Italian and Spanish debt with the 140 billion euros spent since August.

Critics warn the programme treads dangerously close to the ultimate ECB-taboo of financing governments, but many economists believe unrestricted purchases by the bank may be the only way to bring the debt crisis under control in the short term.

The central bank has been badly scarred by the programme. The failure of the programme to tame the crisis has hurt its reputation and last year it saw two top German policymakers, Axel Weber and Juergen Stark, quit over the purchases.

Having been stung by Italy and others reneging on fiscal repair promises when it restarted its bond purchases last year, the ECB appears to have adopted a tougher stance by refusing to buy.

The progress seen over the last month shows the approach is clearly yielding results. More serious talk about closer political and fiscal integration has also been complemented with deals to shore up ailing banks in both Greece and Spain. ID:nL5E8H91JE]

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059 17/02/2012 0 24/02/2012 0 02/03/2012 0 09/03/2012 0.027 1.523 16/03/2012 0 23/03/2012 0 4.273 30/03/2012 0 06/04/2012 0 13/04/2012 0 20/04/2012 0 27/04/2012 0 04/05/2012 0 11/05/2012 0 18/05/2012 0 2.074 25/05/2012 0 01/06/2012 0 08/06/2012 0 15/06/2012 0 1.364 22/06/2012 0 29/06/2012 0 06/07/2012 0

Total 211.5 (previous week 210.5 - increase due to quarterly revaluation)

(Reporting by Marc Jones)