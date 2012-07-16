FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its government bond programme firmly in hibernation again last week, brushing aside growing calls for it to intervene to lower dangerously high borrowing costs as the euro zone debt crisis threatens Italy.

Investors' focus is back on the central bank to calm markets, especially as the launch of Europe's permanent rescue fund (ESM) faces a delay of nearly two months before Germany's constitutional court rules on whether Berlin can legally ratify it.

Spanish and Italian borrowing costs have risen back above 6 percent after an EU summit meeting last month failed to convince investors that European politicians have the crisis under control.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said last week the euro zone's third largest economy could look to tap the euro zone's rescue fund to ease its borrowing costs as it tries to avoid being drawn into the centre of the debt crisis that has now also driven Spain and Cyprus to request bailouts.

The ECB has stayed almost completely out of the bond markets this year as it is increasingly concerned about the risks it has already piled up on its balance sheet and about getting too close to the ultimate ECB taboo of financing governments.

Dutch ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said last week he believed the need could arise again for an intervention in the secondary bond markets, but that the bailout fund should act and not the ECB. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann took a similar stance.

The lack of ECB purchases of government bond purchases last week, for the 18th week in a row, meant the programme's total value remained at 211.5 billion euros.

ULTIMATE TABOO

The ECB introduced the Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in May 2010 when Greece's debt problems first came to a head.

Under the programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy government bonds second-hand on the secondary market from banks and other bond holders, a tactic that allows it to avoid claims it is directly financing governments.

The ECB also does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases, but euro zone sources say it has spent about 40 billion euros on Greek debt and concentrated on Italian and Spanish debt with the 140 billion euros spent since August.

Critics warn the programme treads dangerously close to ECB financing of governments, but many economists believe unrestricted purchases by the bank may be the only way to bring the debt crisis under control in the short term.

The central bank has been badly scarred by the programme. The failure of the programme to tame the crisis has hurt its reputation and last year it saw two top German policymakers, Axel Weber and Juergen Stark, quit over the purchases.

Having been stung by Italy and others reneging on fiscal repair promises when it restarted its bond purchases last year, the ECB appears to have adopted a tougher stance by refusing to buy.

The progress seen over the last month shows the approach is clearly yielding results. More serious talk about closer political and fiscal integration has also been complemented with deals to shore up ailing banks in both Greece and Spain. ID:nL5E8H91JE]

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)