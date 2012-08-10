FRANKFURT The European Central Bank must hit the bond market hard and learn from costly mistakes of the past if it decides to try and bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs via a new bout of sovereign debt buying.

The ECB launched a bond-buy plan -- the Sovereign Markets Programme (SMP) -- in May 2010 but after the criticism and resignation of two German policymakers undermined it, there was little to show for the 210 billion euros ($260 billion) spent.

To avoid history repeating itself, the central bank must present a united front and show it will spend as much as it takes for as long as it takes after ECB President Mario Draghi said he would do whatever was required to preserve the euro - a pledge that has calmed financial markets this month.

To that end, powerful Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann must be persuaded to swallow his doubts while tactically, the more firepower the ECB can muster at the outset, the less it might have to spend in the end.

"The market has given the ECB the benefit of the doubt, with Draghi saying the size is going to be big enough, but now he really has to put his money where his mouth is," ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis said.

"If at any point markets suspect that it's not credible ... in terms of sufficient firepower, then it will the SMP all over again."

First time around, positive market reaction fizzled out after doubts spread over the ECB's commitment. Ultimately, it is not the money spent that counts. The trick is to persuade investors the bazooka could come out at any moment.

To show that it will do whatever it takes, the ECB would be ill-served by setting upper limits on what it can spend, or to explicitly state that it will cap yields at a certain level.

Any signal Weidmann might send opposing the plan would blunt its impact, as happened when his predecessor, Axel Weber, opposed the SMP from the outset.

Draghi said last week the Bundesbank chief had reservations about the plan but Weidmann himself has said nothing in public.

The new German policymakers are of a different breed, insiders say. Weber's successor, Weidmann, and Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen are more pragmatic and diplomatic.

"I'm positively surprised by the very discreet response of the Bundesbank to all this. I would have expected something a bit more vociferous," said Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec.

"Their role is to say it's dangerous, but there is a universe between saying you don't like it and throwing a tantrum."

The Bundesbank is also now more isolated within the ECB Council. In 2010, it was joined by other northern policymakers in opposing the SMP, but last week Weidmann was alone in voicing reservations about the new bond-buying plans.

French central bank chief Christian Noyer on Thursday rejected any notion of serious divisions.

"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the Governing Council and its capacity to act within the terms of its mandate," he told Le Point magazine in an interview.

SCRAPPING SENIORITY

Nonetheless, to win over internal doubters, Draghi has already agreed to intervene only if countries first apply for aid from the European bailout funds, which will attach conditions to their involvement, and to buy only shorter-dated bonds -- constraining the ECB before it starts.

Moreover, the ECB will want to wait until the German constitutional court ruling on Europe's ESM permanent bailout fund, which the ECB wants governments to tap as a condition for any ECB action. The court is due to announce on September 12 whether Germany can legally ratify the ESM.

Another conundrum to address is the perception that the ECB has preferred creditor status.

It refused to participate in a Greek debt restructuring in spring of this year, making itself "senior" to private investors and adding to their fears they would have to take bigger losses in future restructurings.

As a result, they have shunned euro zone periphery bonds.

Draghi said on August 2 that "the concerns of private investors about seniority will be addressed" but it is not easy to see how.

For the ECB to accept losses in anything but a forced across-the-board restructuring would be seen as monetary financing and could lead to loss of credibility, viewed by the ECB its most valuable asset.

At the same time, the central bank fears private money will flow out when public money goes in if the issue is not addressed. And, after the Greek example, trying to convince markets that there will be no more haircuts is not plausible.

One way around the problem would be to give the ECB's bond-holdings partial guarantees by Europe's rescue funds, so that potential losses would be covered. The downside to this is that it uses some of the funds' firepower.

"First, you would have to make clear it doesn't eat up the whole EFSF capacity, and second, that the ECB can take risks above and beyond the EFSF," Moec said. "Nothing is obvious there, there is no silver bullet."

Another option, probably less palatable, is for the ECB belatedly to be burned by Greek restructuring.

Euro zone officials told Reuters last month that European policymakers were working on "last chance" options to bring Greece's debts down and keep it in the euro zone, with the ECB and national central banks looking at taking significant losses on the value of their bond holdings.

It is possible that, after Draghi's verbal intervention, if Madrid or Rome did turn to the euro zone's rescue funds for help, the mere threat of the ECB piling in behind would lower borrowing costs without it ever having to act.

That may well be Weidmann's preferred outcome.

And Bundesbank doubts, as long as they are muted, could be a useful counterweight, pushing Italy and Spain to keep up with reforms as they cannot rely on bond buys continuing no matter what.

"Everyone needs a mad dog, and Draghi's allows him to make a credible argument that unlimited/open-ended ECB action is not plausible," think-tank Eurasia Group analysts Mujtaba Rahman and Carsten Nickel said in a note. "This permits the bank to keep pressure ... on both debtor and creditor member states."

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Mike Peacock)