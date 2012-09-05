FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which it is set to agree at Thursday's Governing Council meeting, central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, it is unlikely that the 17-country bloc's central bank will announce that the bond purchases would be unlimited or set even internal targets for yields or spending beforehand. The Council is set to be closely involved in deciding on spending, even on day-to-day level if needed, one of the sources said.

The ECB said in August it would start buying Spanish and Italian government bonds again to ease pressure on those countries' borrowing costs, but only if they first sought help from the euro zone's rescue fund and met strict conditions.

Further details of the plan will be revealed by ECB President Mario Draghi after Thursday's policy meeting.

"There is a problem if central banks insist on the preferred creditor status, because the more the public sector intervenes in the bond market, the less interest private investors will have," said one of the two central bank sources, who have both seen preparatory documents for the meeting.

"That's why the ECB will accept pari passu," the source added, referring to the fact that the ECB will then be treated equally to private creditors in case of default.

The issue will be discussed by Governing Council members when they get together on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

One of the sources said the meeting would focus mainly on the new bond purchase programme, which meant there "would be no time to discuss interest rates", which are currently at a record low of 0.75 percent. "It's all about the bond programme."

The other source also did not expect a rate cut.

LIGHT ON DETAIL

At a keenly awaited news conference with Draghi after the policy meeting, the Italian will not give investors any details for the procedure of the purchases, no targets for interest rates or on potential limits, the sources said.

Draghi is more likely to repeat his stance at his August 2 news conference, when he said that the central bank did not know whether the purchases would be limited or unlimited.

The Governing Council wanted to have some room for manoeuvre to be able to decide spending on a case-by-case basis, one of the sources said. The other source said the Council would monitor the purchases very closely and could organise even daily conference calls if needed.

This approach meant that there would be no pre-set limits on yield or spread targets, or on bond-buy volumes, not even internally, the source said.

Asked whether the ECB would use a shock-and-awe strategy by spending massive sums up front, one of the sources said no, as that was not how the ECB operated.

The two sources also said the ECB would aim to sterilise new purchases of government bonds, but one of the sources added that such a step was an option rather than a must.

The ECB has so far neutralised all its government bond purchases to mitigate the inflationary threat by taking interest-paying deposits from banks every week, which matches the amount it spent on the bonds.

By not sterilising the purchases, the ECB would open the door to quantitative easing or outright asset purchases, an even more accommodative policy move which the United States, Britain and Japan are already using, but something which would raise fierce opposition from Germany's Bundesbank.

The Bundesbank has already publicly voiced its opposition to the new bond purchase plans, saying it would breach the ECB taboo of financing euro zone states directly.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and euro zone bureaux, editing by Mike Peacock)