A huge euro logo stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is protecting the euro zone from financial disaster with its purchases of government bonds, but events in coming weeks and months may sorely test the ECB's appetite to continue buying.

The central bank, internally divided over the controversial purchases, is confronting the nightmare prospect that the scheme could be counter-productive, by reducing pressure on euro zone governments to reform their finances.

Meanwhile, the ECB risks being forced into a sharp increase of its buying if market conditions worsen further. By boosting its accumulated holdings of bonds, this could complicate the ECB's capital position and money market operations, strengthening opposition to the buying within the bank.

Analysts do not expect the ECB to abandon its scheme entirely -- the destabilising impact on the whole region of an uncontrolled jump of Italian and Spanish bond yields would be too great.

But the ECB may not prove willing to buy as many bonds as the market hopes, leaving upward pressure on yields and keeping investors guessing about the central bank's intentions.

"There is no technical limit to the amount the ECB could purchase -- it is an issue of politics and of its credibility and independence," said ABN Amro economist Aline Schuiling.

"Maybe they have to spend 10 billion euros (8.75 billion pounds) per week but that is just a wild guess; if the Greece situation escalates things could become very unstable.

"They might have to step it up, even maybe back to something more like the 22 billion they spent when they restarted the purchases a few weeks ago."

BRINKMANSHIP

When the ECB's 23-member Governing Council decided to begin buying Italian government bonds early last month, reactivating a programme of bond purchases that was originally launched in May last year but then suspended, it faced strong opposition from a small minority of council members who felt this compromised the central bank's monetary policy.

It was able to override the opposition partly by basing its decision on the understanding that Italy would rush through an austerity plan to regain market confidence. The ECB wrote to the Italian government before intervening in the market, apparently laying out requests for action on Italy's budget, although the details have not been revealed.

The spectacle of a group of unelected central bankers pressing a sovereign government to change fiscal policy was controversial in itself. Even worse, Italy has not delivered; efforts to produce an austerity plan by late September have so far been plagued by disputed figures, policy U-turns and cabinet disputes.

Hans-Werner Sinn, head of Germany's influential Ifo economic research institute, expressed the worst fears of the ECB last Friday when he said the buying had merely eased pressure on Italy to reform by cutting the cost of its debt. "The Italian effort to save has been reduced," he said.

ECB officials are now warning Italy publicly that it must get a grip on its finances, but it is unclear if Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's embattled government, distracted by scandals and in-fighting, is physically capable of this.

Some traders think the ECB is now trying to get leverage over Italy by deliberately allowing Italian yields to creep up again; the 10-year yield, which tumbled below 5 percent from around 6 percent in the wake of last month's intervention, hit 5.51 percent on Monday.

This kind of brinkmanship is worrying for markets. At the same time, there are signs that the ECB could be on the hook to buy Italian bonds in larger quantities and for a longer period than it originally envisaged.

HOLDINGS

Traders believe the central bank probably aimed to limit its daily purchases of euro zone government bonds to an average of around 1 billion euros a day, but lukewarm demand at bond auctions in Italy and Spain last week, which appeared to prompt a burst of buying by the ECB, suggested that bigger volumes could be required if the market's mood deteriorates further.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when the ECB will be able to hand the task of buying bonds in the secondary market over to the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF the authority to conduct such purchases and are hoping national parliaments around the zone will approve this by early October. But a senior Slovak politician said on Sunday that his country's parliament would only vote on the reform in December at the earliest.

There is also doubt over whether the EFSF will have enough money to replace the ECB. The fund's current commitments total at least 142 billion euros, according to Reuters estimates, leaving it at most 298 billion to cope with future challenges, which may include recapitalising European banks.

Italy and Spain are expected to need to borrow around 100 billion euros in the rest of 2011 alone, so the EFSF's resources could fall to worryingly low levels sometime next year if markets mount a sustained attack on the region.

Euro zone governments could of course then top up the EFSF, but growing political opposition in donor countries, and a German Constitutional Court verdict this week that may give Berlin's parliament more say over contributions to the EFSF, may make this problematic -- leaving the ECB as Europe's last line of defence once again.

CAPITAL

This could severely strain the ECB's appetite for holding bonds. As of August 25, the ECB and the region's 17 national central banks together held a total of 115.5 billion euros of government bonds bought through its scheme.

Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi has said the ECB itself holds 8 percent of the bonds, meaning its current holdings total 9.2 billion euros. Its capital was doubled to 10.8 billion euros last year; this implies a further 20 billion euros of purchases, distributed between the ECB and national central banks, would bring the ECB's holdings above its capital.

In addition, the ECB is exposed to euro zone government bonds through its money market operations, where it accepts them as collateral; such lending totals 460 billion euros. Any outright debt default by a euro zone government could therefore eat into its capital.

Before that happened, the ECB could offset its losses with some of the profits generated by the bloc's central banks and gains made on assets such as gold holdings; in an emergency, it could ask rich euro zone governments for cash. But this would be a huge blow to the central bank's image, and opponents of bond buying can cite the ECB's limited capital to make their case.

"You have to be worrying about your capital if you are the ECB. You hold 45 billion euros of Greek debt and Greece is a car crash in slow motion," said Daiwa economist Grant Lewis.

"Most people now think is it sliding to a proper default. If there is a 50 percent haircut and say you bought at 70 cents in the euro, you are still looking at a loss of 20 percent...the ECB must be getting pretty giddy."

Any major increase in the ECB's bond-buying programme could also complicate its efforts to sterilise the purchases -- persuading commercial banks to deposit equivalent amounts of money back with the ECB, in order to prevent the purchases from being inflationary.

Sterilisation operations have not always gone smoothly, and they could become more difficult when the ECB eventually ends its policy of offering unlimited funds to banks -- although this is not expected any time soon.

"The minute these sterilisations become really big they will start to impact interbank rates, driving them up," said ABN Amro's Schuiling.

"And I think if there were doubts the ECB would stop sterilising, Germany's resistance (to ECB bond-buying) would increase further."

