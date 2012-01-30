FRANKFURT The ECB all but halted its purchases of government bonds last week despite fresh financial market pressure on Portugal and as calls intensified for the bank to take losses on its Greek debt.

Controversy surrounding the ECB's bond buying programme has escalated in recent weeks. The IMF and private sector have urged it to write down its holdings of Greek bonds, or at least forgo profits, as part of a deal to stabilise the country's finances.

The ECB is also still at the centre of a fierce political tug-of-war. With German backing it is continuing to resist calls from France and Italy as well as the United States, Britain and Russia to be more aggressive in its buying.

The bank's latest purchases added up to just 63 million euros, leaving the total it has spent on bonds since starting the buy-ups back in May 2010 at 219 billion euros.

That is a drop from the low-ball 2.24 billion it spent the week before and are just a fraction of what it had been spending when the euro zone debt crisis escalated towards the end of last year. (For details click)

Analysts said the debate surrounding the ECB Greek bond holdings may have encouraged it to limit its market activity and although Portugal is under pressure it does not need to raise long-term funding this year.

It has been a mixed couple of weeks in the euro zone debt crisis.

While last month's half a trillion euro injection of ECB funding has seen improvements in Italy and Spain, Portugal's borrowing costs have jumped by more than a third to over 16 percent, sparking fears it will require a second bailout from its euro zone neighbours and the International Monetary Fund.

Talks on convincing Greece's lenders to write off half their money have also dragged on, adding uncertainty to the situation, although most economists still expect a deal in time to avoid a chaotic default in March.

Portugal woes are starting to unsettle markets. While the premiums investors demand to buy its bonds have been rising fast, the ECB appears to be largely ignoring the problem with traders noting the bank's absence from bond markets.

Many see the ECB as the only institution with firepower to calm bond markets if the debt crisis worsens, but ECB President Mario Draghi and other top policymakers have continued to reject calls for the bank to ramp up its purchases.

Critics, including Juergen Stark who recently quit the bank over the purchases, argue they tread dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of financing euro zone governments.

Yves Mersch, the ECB's longest serving policymaker, reiterated the wider bank's scepticism over the weekend, saying the purchases had no long-term future and that he and his colleagues were always looking for alternatives.

LISBON APPETITE

Despite rising market worries about Lisbon, the ECB knows the country is covered for the rest of the year by its EU/IMF bailout programme.

Reducing anxiety over other debt-strained countries such as Italy and Spain and improvements in the bank-to-bank lending market in the wake of its huge cash injection last month is also likely to have encouraged the bank to reduce its bond buys.

"Amid these more benign circumstances, the ECB seems to have deemed the fine-tuning of sovereign yields to ensure the transmission of monetary policy as largely unnecessary," said Berenberg bank economist Christian Schulz.

"Despite the sell-off in Portuguese bonds, massive ECB bond purchasing would be unnecessary since Portugal does not need to access financial markets for long-term financing in 2012."

Deutsche Bank economist Mark Wall added that recent build-up of pressure for the ECB to join the private sector banks and investment funds in taking losses on their Greek bonds may also influence the central bank's bond-buying decisions.

"The market would like the ECB to be involved (in the Greek debt relief deal) as it has been seen as senior claimant and so if it too took losses that view would no longer exist," Wall said.

"What last week's numbers perhaps show is that if the ECB has to absorb losses then perhaps it would be less inclined to buy bonds under its Securities Markets Programme, so maybe the market should be careful what it wishes for."

The ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy the bonds under what the ECB calls its Securities Markets Programme (SMP). European laws forbid it buying the bonds direct from governments but it gets round the restriction by buying them from banks and other investors on the open market.

It reactivated the programme last August after a four-month break when Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies, began to get dragged into the eye of the debt crisis. Since then it has spent around 140 billion euros.

The amounts bought are reported by the bank every week but take two to three days to settle, meaning that when it is buying, the figures do not necessarily give a full picture.

It doesn't give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases either, but euro zone sources say it has bought around 40 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt since the August restart.

As usual, the ECB will hold a 'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday to neutralise the inflationary pressure the bond buys create, a move it does by getting banks to put down 7-day deposits equalling what it has spent in total on bonds.

(Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Anna Willard)