LONDON The ECB laid out plans on Thursday to make bonds bought in its 1 trillion-euro stimulus programme available for borrowing, but said national central banks would have some flexibility in how they applied them.

As part of a plan to keep its 1 1/2-year quantitative easing plan from distorting bond markets, the ECB set out a 'securities lending' framework that will initially see itself and eight of the 19 national euro zone central banks lending bonds.

The ECB's own framework includes a fixed borrowing term of one week with an option to roll over any individual bond loan three times. It also sets a number of other limits on the amounts that can be borrowed.

Counterparties will be able to take out up to 2.5 percent of any single bond issue with a maximum of 200 million euros.

Amid concern that a shortage of bonds could still occur in markets like Germany, where the ECB is buying up large quantities, an ECB spokesman said national banks would have "some flexibility" to adapt the framework. Few details were available of what that flexibility would be.

The Bundesbank could not immediately provide details of how it will implement its lending facility.

Ensuring there is no shortage of bonds is particularly important for 'repo' markets, which are used by banks and other financial firms as a key source of funding and require bonds to be provided as collateral.

Bond traders said the limits imposed by the ECB's framework may not relieve the current soaring cost of borrowing German government bonds in repo markets -- a trend that threatens to clog up Europe's financial system.

"It's a question of how much of the ECB framework they (national central banks) mirror," said one euro zone government bond trader on condition of anonymity. "If it is mirrored completely by the Bundesbank, then it will be very negative."

The ECB also appeared to have accelerated the lending plans. The bank said last month it would start the process gradually but minutes from its March meeting published on Thursday showed some policymakers had concerns about a shortage of bonds.

Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said he did not expect national central banks to deviate much from the ECB's framework. "The comments from the Bundesbank especially ... have been very restrictive," O'Hagan said.

The ECB's framework only allows its bonds to be lent out if other bonds are pledged as a deposit -- so it will not overall add to the number of bonds in circulation.

"There will be no exchange of cash for collateral -- which is what we need for collateral shortage to be alleviated," JP Morgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie; Editing by Larry King)