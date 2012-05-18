VALLETTA Healthier euro zone states could use their low borrowing costs to help finance the recovery of struggling parts of the bloc, ECB policymaker Josef Bonnici said on Friday when one of the central bank's other members played down euro exit fears.

The mix of austerity and low growth risked sending the euro zone into a downward economic spiral, Bonnici said in a speech at a FinanceMalta conference, adding that the ramifications of the ongoing debt crisis where still unknown.

The impact of debt cuts taking place would inevitably hurt economies and needed to be cushioned, he said, adding healthier euro members could provide funding to struggling neighbours.

"Not all member states are in a stressed environment, and it may be possible to consider other financing options, especially where bond interest rates in some member states are rather low, even below the inflation rate," Bonnici, who heads Malta's central bank, said.

"EU level solidarity and cohesion assistance may prove a crucial catalyst to the required structural changes."

The debate over whether austerity can solve the euro zone crisis is now centre stage following Greece's failed elections and with unrest growing in countries like Spain as spending cuts sap healthcare and education systems.

Earlier this week, the European Commission's Joaquin Almunia made a fresh plea for the euro zone to jointly issue debt, an issue once again firmly in focus.

But Germany and other parts of the euro zone's northern core, as well as the majority of ECB members, remain adamant that cuts are unavoidable and say states bailed out with EU and IMF aid need to stick rigidly to promises to reduce their debts.

"The main problem is that fiscal consolidation has to be effected at a time of an economic slowdown," Bonnici said.

"Despite the efforts being made by policy makers across the European Union, the sovereign debt crisis continues and its ramifications are still uncertain," he added.

European financial markets have lurched dramatically in recent days, jolted by Greece's woes and open talk from policymakers across the bloc about it potentially leaving the euro.

RUMOURS OF DEATH EXAGGERATED

Speaking in London, ECB Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, said: "rumours about the death of the euro may be somewhat exaggerated."

"From the critics we receive disinterested advice on how to undo the euro which not only overlooks the political (picture) but also the impossibility of avoiding a catastrophe of incalculable dimensions if the fungeability of bank money is threatened in a part of the euro area."

He also repeated ECB President Mario Draghi's statement earlier in the week that it was the central bank's "strong preference that Greece remains in the euro".

In a similar vain to Bonnici, Gonzalez-Paramo, who leaves the ECB at the end of the month, called for "more Europe" with greater integration.

"The immediate challenge is to reach an understanding that sharing sovereignty in the euro area is not tantamount to losing sovereignty; it is the only way to ensure stability and growth," he said.

(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova, Nia Williams in London; Writing by Marc Jones; editing by Ron Askew)