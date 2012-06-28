FRANKFURT Banks took over 5 billion euros of overnight ECB loans on Thursday, a rise that came as Spain's banks came under fresh funding pressures and Cypriot banks were hit by their government's debt becoming ineligible as ECB collateral.

Banks are usually reluctant to use the ECB's instant access facility - also known as its 'emergency' window - because it charges 0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB funding. The ECB does not disclose which banks use the funding.

Thursday's uptake of 5.21 billion euros was the highest since a Greek-debt restructuring-related spike in March and adds to a steady rise in overnight borrowing in recent days. (for data click right click 'graph')

It follows the ECB's move to stop accepting Cypriot sovereign debt as collateral in its mainstream lending operations after its rating dropped below the central bank's BBB- eligibility threshold.

Unless Cypriot banks have other forms of usable collateral, they have to pay back money borrowed from the ECB's mainstream operations.

They then have two options. Either source collateral from repo markets each day and borrow overnight ECB money, or turn to more costly Emergency Liquidity Assistance which the Cypriot central bank, rather than the ECB, underwrites.

One London based money market trader also said it was likely to be linked to Spanish banks coming under fresh funding pressure from a drop in the market value Spanish sovereign debt which was making ECB overnight cash more attractive.

"Spanish GC's (general collateral) are trading at over 60 (basis points) over the half year, usually it trades at around 35, so they (Spanish banks) are having to take the overnight money," he said, speaking on the conditional of anonymity.

Banks appetite for ECB funding is on the rise again despite the central bank's recent 1 trillion euro injection of ultra-cheap 3-year funding. This week they added roughly 15 billion euros to their stock via a combination of 1-week and 3-month funding.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)