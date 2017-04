A general view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Euro area economic growth is expected to accelerate further over the next several years but weak external demand and a slowdown in emerging markets will dampen the recovery, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a regular economic bulletin.

In an outlook that is broadly in line with the ECB's projections presented at the March 10 rate meeting, the bank added that government debt will decline only gradually and further consolidation is needed to set the public debt ratio on a downward path.

