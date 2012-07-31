FRANKFURT Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is not a stickler just for the sake of it.

His resistance to more radical European Central Bank action to tackle the euro zone crisis stems from concerns about the longer-term implications of the ECB taking increased risks, and from intense pressure from conservative forces in Germany.

The 44-year-old took the helm of the German central bank last year after his predecessor, Axel Weber, quit in protest at the ECB's bond purchase programme - a plan that Weber believed effectively financed governments, and which Weidmann has since managed to stall.

Now Weidmann is under pressure to drop his resistance to a more interventionist ECB role that may involve buying government bonds after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged last week to "to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro".

The two men met for coffee this week "to exchange ideas" before the ECB Governing Council's policy meeting on Thursday - a rendezvous at which Draghi must back up his pledge to protect the euro or else disappoint investors. Neither bank would comment on the meeting or even confirmed it had occurred.

Draghi also met in Frankfurt on Monday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who has long urged bolder steps to tackle the euro zone crisis.

Weidmann is aware that the future of the euro is at stake and that doing nothing could result in a breakup of the currency bloc - a scenario that would be hugely costly for Germany. But he also needs to retain the trust of risk-averse Germans.

"He has to be very careful not to lose this reputation of being the stability anchor within the ECB and within the euro zone," said Clemens Fuest, research director at Oxford University's Said Business School and an adviser to the German Finance Ministry. "There is this whole anti-inflation mood in Germany and he has to represent that."

Weidmann worries that a wider, more activist role for the ECB would dilute debt-laden governments' incentive to reform and lumber the central bank with too many risks and responsibilities, endangering its independence and credibility.

The Bundesbank's approach to monetary policy is grounded in an institutional culture of 'Ordnungspolitik', a dogma in which the role of a totally independent central bank is solely to ensure stable prices, not to promote economic growth and employment or to help governments with fiscal problems.

This narrow, inflation-fighting focus helped the Bundesbank, founded in 1957, become a model for central bank independence in the years that followed, when it was hugely powerful. Those values were initially hard-wired into the ECB's DNA.

But the absence of a European fiscal authority and the inability of euro zone governments to overcome the bloc's debt crisis have left the ECB as the only federal European institution able to act with sufficient speed and firepower to be effective - and it is morphing as a result.

UNCHARTERED WATERS

The ECB began sailing into unchartered waters under the Italian Draghi's predecessor, Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet, who launched the bond-buying Securities Markets Programme in May 2010 despite the opposition of Weber and another German on the policymaking Governing Council, Juergen Stark.

Going beyond its price stability remit, the ECB has since flooded banks with 1 trillion euros in cheap, three-year loans, bought 211.5 billion euros worth of government bonds, and repeatedly loosened its collateral rules so it now accepts all kinds of paper from mortgage-backed securities to car loans and consumer finance contracts as surety for funds.

The Bundesbank believes ECB bond-buying flouts European law banning monetary financing of governments. Weidmann often says that undermining the rules on which the single currency bloc was founded is no way to stabilise the euro zone.

His private differences with Draghi became public when a letter he wrote calling for a return to stricter pre-crisis collateral rules was leaked in February to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, voice of the arch-conservative establishment critical of euro zone bailouts and ECB crisis management.

While he is less outspoken in public than Weber, Weidmann is the biggest obstacle to bolder ECB action.

His opposition to policy options such as ECB bond-buying stems from a fear that it will simply lull governments into soft-pedalling reform efforts while the central bank stuffs its balance sheet with "Schrottpapier" - toxic assets, that risk exploding and compromising its independence in the future.

Other ECB policymakers are loath to risk another traumatic clash with the euro zone's biggest economy and central power, meaning Draghi will need all the diplomatic skills he can muster to broker a deal with Weidmann.

RESIGNATION TRAUMA

The ECB has seen enough trauma. Stark, its former chief economist, followed Weber and resigned last year in protest at the bond-buying programme, which included Greek bonds that now pose a "toxic" threat, and the broader drift of ECB policy.

Their departures fuelled German public suspicion of the ECB, fanned by a posse of conservative academics led by Hans-Werner Sinn, head of the renowned Ifo research institute, who recently published an open letter denouncing plans to make the central bank the supreme banking supervisor for the euro area.

The professors warned that a proposed euro zone banking union would land Germany with collective liability for the debts of banks throughout the euro system.

This incessant criticism of the ECB makes it all the harder for Weidmann to retain German public support for the central bank. He must reconcile the Bundesbank's narrow, orthodox tradition with the demands of the euro zone crisis.

As one senior euro zone official put it: "If Weidmann can drag the Bundesbank into the euro zone era during his presidency, he will have done well."

HIGH STAKES

A former senior economics adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Weidmann heads a once-mighty institution that still employs nearly 10,000 people - far more than the relatively paltry 1,600 at the ECB - and which is struggling to adapt to life as an affiliate and biggest shareholder in the ECB.

Many of the men who ran the Bundesbank as long ago as the 1980s are still active and act like a Greek chorus, warning that the current course will end in disaster.

Former Bundesbank and ECB chief economist Otmar Issing wrote of the euro zone's plight in Monday's Financial Times: "After so many disheartening experiences, is it not naive to expect that credibility for such a regime can be restored? Probably yes."

Stark kept up the pressure on Tuesday, saying the ECB is not allowed to finance governments whether by bond purchases in the primary or the secondary markets.

"The ECB can't do everything politicians would like it to do," he told Deutschlandfunk radio. "We are in a crisis that cannot be solved overnight. There is no quick fix."

If Weidmann gives too much ground and softens his image as an inflation-fighter and anchor of stability, the consequences could be costly - and not just for the Bundesbank.

German leaders' tacit agreement with voters when they embarked on the euro project was that in return for giving up the beloved deutschmark, the ECB would be based in Frankfurt and modelled on the Bundesbank. That way they would retain a 'stability anchor' - a guardian against the 1920s experience of hyperinflation that still scars the national psyche.

Still, something may have to give.

"If it was possible that the ECB stick to its price stability mandate and countries were able to pay back their debt, I think everybody would agree to that solution. But the numbers don't add up," said German government adviser Fuest.

However, if Weidmann yields to much ground, it could rebound on the German parliament and its support for Europe's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"I think the MPs in the Bundestag would feel that in their constituencies and would feel the pressure to be more critical about further extensions of the ESM," Fuest added. "It would be more difficult for Merkel to defend pro-euro policies ... the option of letting the euro zone collapse would look slightly less daunting then to the Germans."

(Editing by Paul Taylor)