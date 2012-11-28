FRANKFURT The German parliament decides on how potential profits from Germany's Bundesbank should be used, the German central bank's president was quoted as saying, following an agreement to cut Greece's debt to release urgently needed aid loans.

As part of a package to cut Greece's debt, euro zone finance ministers promised to hand back 11 billion euros (8.9 billion pounds) in profits accruing to their national central banks from European Central Bank purchases of discounted Greek government bonds.

The Bundesbank had previously expressed reluctance to forgo its profits on the Greek debt.

In comments made to German daily Die Welt, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann stressed it was up to the German parliament to decide on the use of the central bank's profits and added it was not clear how large these would be.

"The German parliament decides on the use of the Bundesbank's profit as well as other income of the German federation," Weidmann was quoted as saying in Die Welt's Wednesday print edition.

The ECB will distribute the gains it makes from its holdings of Greek government debt, which it bought at a discount in the secondary market under its first bond purchase programme, to the national central banks of the 17 euro zone member states.

The Bundesbank's share would then - just like any other income - go into the German central bank's profit and loss calculation, Weidmann pointed out, adding that the decision on how much will be transferred to the government will be taken in February.

"Here, appropriate provision for risk in the balance sheet is to be considered," he was quoted as saying.

The Bundesbank used a lion's share of last year's profit, for example, to boost its risk buffer, alarmed by the growing risks the ECB had taken onto its books.

