European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
FRANKFURT Central bank independence and a stability orientated monetary policy are crucial to retain people's trust in a currency and its purchasing power, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.
In a speech peppered with literary references to the potentially perilous relationship between money creation, state financing and inflation, Weidmann said history had shown that government influence on central banks had often resulted in excessive increases in the money supply that led to inflation.
The lesson was that central banks' independence and their focus on securing monetary value were crucial, Weidmann said.
Weidmann made no direct reference to the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme, but his comments were a thinly veiled warning that the plan - which he opposes - risks eroding the ECB's independence and fuelling inflationary pressures.
"Monetary policy independence and a well functioning monetary policymakers' compass, focused on monetary stability, are necessary - it not sufficient - conditions for retaining the purchasing power of money and thereby the trust of the people," Weidmann said in the speech at a conference in Frankfurt.
Weidmann has made several public appearances since the ECB agreed its new bond-buying programme on September 6 but has himself not commented on the plan. The Bundesbank issued a statement after the ECB agreed the programme, stressing Weidmann's criticism of it.
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.